Reports come in….A train and semi-trailer carrying hazardous material have collided just outside of Valley City.
When an event, such as this happens, the reaction time needs to be quick, efficient and effective in order to control the situation, attend to the injured and protect the public. In a mere matter of minutes the emergency will require identified leadership and immediate decision making skills from our local First Responders.
With this in mind Canadian Pacific (CP) Railroad joined forces with Heartland Consulting Group, in a proactive approach, to prepare before a possible disaster.
Derek Hanson, Heartland Consulting Group, tells the Times-Record that the purpose of having the fictional mock drill and how this process began. “The Barnes County, Valley City area was approached by Canadian Pacific Railroad with a training class for first responders. This class, split into four different phases, starts in the classroom for the first two phases with emergency responders working through various emergency scenarios and how to best handle them. Second phase is a SimCity table top exercise where responders are guided through an emergency scenario on a giant tabletop displaying the city to simulate the best way to approach, access and remedy the emergency while providing care and assistance to the casualties and protecting the community. Third phase, hands on, full scale simulated event, like what we are doing here today - where there is smoke, fire, vehicle accidents - and patients with simulated injuries that will be taken out.” Hanson shares that the planning for this event has been ongoing for many months, with a pause when covid hit and now we are coming back to finish it (the exercise) up.” He says, “Our role from Heartland Consulting Group is to help coordinate the event for the area with a whole team of people that will help facilitate, control the exercise and evaluate it as well. This really is a community-county wide event because it involves ambulance, fire department, hospital, law enforcement, city and county officials. All the different agencies are participating today.”
Next up, the real thing. Our Valley City and Barnes County First Responders, along with city/county officials, had the opportunity May 25 to participate in a simulated hazardous materials and mass casualty incident, just north of the city.
The scenario….At approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, a semi tanker carrying hazardous materials is headed North on County Road 21. As the semi nears the railroad crossing by River Road, the driver noticed a Canadian Pacific train approaching from the East.
Already behind in his scheduled delivery the driver decides to try and beat the train through the crossing. As the semi crosses the tracks, the rear of his trailer is struck by the locomotive. The collision sends the tankers trailer crashing into a passenger vehicle, and a bus, stopped at the crossing.
There are multiple injuries and a large amount of the hazardous material, carried by the semi, was released. Multiple 911 calls are received.
5 p.m. - Barnes County Dispatch receives multiple calls of reports that a semi-trailer has collided with a train on the tracks just outside of Valley City on County Road 21. Law enforcement first on scene to check out the situation. Calls are made and within minutes a sea of emergency vehicles, with lights flashing, top the hill under the Hi-Line Bridge headed towards the accident scene.
Local emergency responders are set in motion. Valley City police officers work together with Barnes County sheriff to close off the area so that emergency vehicles and responders can get in to access the situation. Four huge Valley City Fire Department and rural firetrucks, carrying multiple volunteer firefighters, accompanied by Barnes County Ambulance responders arrive on site, immediately jumping into action mode to evaluate, rescue and provide care to the victims on scene.
A personal aspect from both Times-Record reporters on scene (and as parents of similar age kids), were in agreement that watching them pull the victims from the bent and twisted metal was more than a bit alarming. Some of these local kids (aka victims) we (the Times-Record) have reported on in sports and other school activities or have know them and their families personally for years. Capturing images of them, with multiple bruises, crying for help, and or playing the roles of the fatalities, certainly brings a sense of reality to the situation. We all know that accidents happen in a moments notice, some of which are unavoidable, as that is why they are called accidents. But having the capability to prepare before the disaster and watching our local first responders come together in rescuing our community members was inspiring and gratifying to say the least. These folks, some of which are volunteers, went above and beyond. Treating the situation as if it couldn’t have been more real. Attending to every need and person without hesitation or delay. The bravery of their actions in this simulation was motivational and filled us all- the media and bystanders watching- with nothing but pride and respect.
Jeff Schlittenhardt, Captain and Training Officer with the Valley City Fire Department, says this was a great experience for the department, especially the newer members. “We do have a lot of younger people on the fire department, and this is very good training for them, as they get to see what has to happen and what needs to be accomplished in a situation like this. Today’s incident included hazardous matierial which slows things down because it needs to be identified and so that we don’t have any more people hurt. This was a very good exercise today, for all the emergency responders.”
No efficiency rating is given, but Hanson says objectives have to be met. Captain Schlittenhardt was asked by the Times-Record if he felt those objectives were met. “I feel a lot of them were,” Schlittenhardt replies. “Again, very good training for myself, we don’t get to do this everyday. We do it more on a smaller scale, but on a larger scale this is very good training for all of us, from senior officers all the way down to beginners.”
A big thank you to all local First Responders for all that you do to keep our community safe, everyday. Special thanks to our local volunteers, who played the role of victims of the car and bus that was struck by the train and semi trailer: Will Schwehr, Gavin Gerhardt, Jayden Johnson, Rafael Riviera, Jacob Harstad and the two Canadian Pacific train operators who were rescued from the locomotive during the exercise. You all did a wonderful job in aiding the training of our emergency responders and thank you to Cleaver’s Catering for the delicious meal provided for all involved after the training was completed.
All the training events, mentioned above, were sponsored by Canadian Pacific Railway.
