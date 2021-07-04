It’s that time of the year again. Nothing says “Happy Birthday, America” quite like launching miniature rockets into the night sky, while crowds of friends and family “oo” and “ahh” at the loud explosions and dazzling colors. Fireworks distributors in Valley City ensure no one has to go without such optical delights for their 4th of July celebrations. June 27th, various fireworks opening their doors in town so that community members can come in and see what’s new and fancy, while also finding the long-time, reliable favorites available for purchase. You’ll be able to find every kind of firecracker on the market. If it’s the “jaw droppers” you’re looking for, you’ll find ‘em. If you prefer the littler Snap-Pops and sparklers (like I do), you can get those, too.
Here’s where and when you can do your fireworks shopping in Valley City:
Big Deal Fireworks – 3455 118th Ave SE Opens at 10 a.m.
Memory Fireworks – 1751 West Main Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Viper Fireworks – 940 Central Ave N in Valley City (Valley City youth hockey fundraiser)
Special note - fireworks sales end July 5th.