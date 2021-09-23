As the leaves change to shades of orange, yellow and red, check out some exciting local events that will help you celebrate Fall and all its beauty. Here’s a short rundown:
SVACA Marketplace
SVACA (Sheyenne Valley Arts & Crafts Association) Marketplace will be held September 25th & 26th in Fort Ransom, ND. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday
Sheyenne Riverbend Fall Festival
You’re invited to stop at Sheyenne Riverbend Farm to take part in their annual Fall Festival on September 25th and 26th from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.
Fingal Fall Fest
The 2nd Annual Fingal Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, September 25th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hannaford Fall Festival
The 1st Annual Hannaford Fall Festival will be held on Sunday, September 26th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Hannaford Mercantile Co.
