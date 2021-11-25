Covid Blood Graphic

Covid testing site held at the REC Center in Valley City on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 - 2:30 pm. Additionally, in Jamestown, there are testing clinics held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Follow the link below for testing dates and times in Jamestown. 

 
 
City County Health has pediatric vaccines available for children ages 5 - 11 today, Wednesday November 24th. City County Health will have pediatric vaccines available each Wednesday in December as well.  If interested, please call City County Health at 701.845.8518 to set up an appointment. 

