Covid testing site held at the REC Center in Valley City on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 - 2:30 pm. Additionally, in Jamestown, there are testing clinics held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Follow the link below for testing dates and times in Jamestown.
City County Health has pediatric vaccines available for children ages 5 - 11 today, Wednesday November 24th. City County Health will have pediatric vaccines available each Wednesday in December as well. If interested, please call City County Health at 701.845.8518 to set up an appointment.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Local Covid Testing Sites
- FMCSA grants another extension for hours of service waiver for haulers of water and livestock feed
- TR Shop Local Week #2 Winners Announced
- Clementine the Elf Spotted in 3rd Location, Downtown Valley City
- Our Outdoors: Back on Schedule
- VCSU Blood Drive Brings in 43 Volunteers
- Burgum statement on Biden administration’s plan to release 50M barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- BC Sheriff’s Office Thanks Citizens for Assistance
Most Popular
Articles
- Dakota Gardener: How Old is Old?
- Hi-Liner Cheerleaders Compete at NDCCA Fall State Cheer Competition
- VCFD Annual Firefighter’s Benefit Dance to be Held Nov. 26th
- BC Sheriff’s Office Thanks Citizens for Assistance
- Valley Troubadours to Hold 46th Annual Christmas Concert Series
- An Update on Exploring the Future of School Facilities
- BCWF: 37th Annual Buck Show, Nov. 22nd
- Maple Valley Senior Katie Zaun Signs With TCU
- VC Bowling League Results
- ~ North Dakota Outdoors: 2021 Deer Season ~
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.