BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF), jointly administered by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality and the North Dakota Public Finance Authority, awarded six loans for sanitary sewer and storm water projects over the past few months.
Approved by the Department of Environmental Quality and the Public Finance Authority:
• Dazey received a $1,251,000 loan to replace aging sections of sanitary sewer main, line service connections and install new manholes. This project will ensure the safe transmission of wastewater for the residents.
• Gardner received a $955,000 loan to rehabilitate an existing lagoon cell and construct a third cell for the safe reclamation of sanitary sewer water.
• Tower City received a $585,000 loan to repair lagoon cell dikes and replace gate valves which will provide for the safe reclamation of sanitary sewer water.
Approved by the Department of Environmental Quality, recommended for approval by the Public Finance Authority and approved by the North Dakota Industrial Commission:
• Cass Rural Water Users District received a $28,646,000 loan towards a project that will expand the city of Fargo’s Effluent Reuse Facility and construct a pipeline to deliver the effluent reuse water from the city of Fargo’s Regional Water Reclamation Facility to a processing facility.
• Grand Forks received a $54,620,000 loan towards a project to expand the capacity and improve the wastewater treatment plant for the safe reclamation of the sanitary sewer water.
• Grand Forks received a $3,167,000 loan to install a regional storm water detention pond and associated outfall to serve the storm water needs of a newly annexed area.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides part of the CWSRF Program funding, which offers below-market interest rate loans to political subdivisions for financing projects authorized under the Clean Water Act. CWSRF programs operate nationwide to provide funding to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects our vital water resources.
Loans are awarded to projects listed on the project priority list based on project eligibility determined by the Department of Environmental Quality and the Public Finance Authority’s review of repayment ability. The Public Finance Authority is overseen by the North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Governor Doug Burgum as chairman, Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley, and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. Please contact the Department of Environmental Quality at ndsrf@nd.gov regarding specific detail on any of the projects mentioned above.
Be sure and pick up your Dec. 1-4 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.