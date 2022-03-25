The Sheyenne Valley Career and Tech Center (SVACTC) has been serving students for over 40 years, providing not only a wide range of skills and training in various trades and technologies, but also instilling in young people and even adults something few curriculums can – confidence.
“(It provides) confidence in being able to rely on your own skill and abilities,” Derrick Bopp, director of the SVACTC, said. “I took … automotive classes and obviously I didn’t go on to an automotive career, but I can’t tell you the number of times I have tore into a lawnmower or fixed a headlight on my own vehicle or not even automotive related – just to be able to take apart a sink and diagnose what is the issue with it and have the confidence to know I can put it back together without causing more damage than good. To me, that’s the biggest takeaway … whether they go into anything or not, just the confidence to work with your own hands, using your own skills and abilities, versus jumping right into hiring somebody to do it all for you.”
Over the past couple of years, the need for CTE-qualified workers has never been more pronounced. Where once education urged students to pursue four-year degrees, now employers are seeking resources like the SVACTC to fill in sorely needed gaps in their workforce.
Read the full story in your Times-Record, Mar. 25-27 Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.