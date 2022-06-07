Following in her family’s footsteps, eighth grader Madison Anderson has been bowling since she was five years old. She is now headed to compete in the national bowling tournament.
“All of my family are bowlers and since I’m kind of good at it, I thought I’d stay in it,” Anderson said.
She is currently preparing to bowl in the national tournament set for mid-July. The prize for winning the tournament is scholarship money.
“I just want to have the experience in meeting new people and facing people I’ve never ever met in my life. Hopefully I can get somewhere with it,” Anderson said.
Anderson comes from a family of decorated bowlers including her grandma, great grandma and grandpa, mom and uncle. Her uncle even has two three-hundred or “perfect” games.
“She grew up in a bowling alley,” Arthur Frieze, Anderson’s father, said, “she’s been in a bowling alley since she was three weeks old.”
There will be a fundraiser to help send Anderson away to nationals on June 28 at Pizza Ranch from 5-7:30 p.m.
Anderson offered these following words of wisdom to aspiring bowlers:
“Keep working at it, don’t give up. I know some days are going to be harder than others. Not every day is a perfect day. Just keep working at it and you should get better at it.”
Be sure and pick up your Tuesday, June 7th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.