Duo Carl and Pam Tombarge turned their hobbies into their own small business.
“We all find our own niche in life,” Pam said.
Carl and Pam of C & P Designs work together to create home decor and refurbished furniture. They held a “Garage Boutique” summer open house late last week showing off their designs.
“I’ll have a stencil and I’ll ask Carl to cut me a piece of wood,” Pam said.
The two started the business after retirement combining their interests to make decor and furniture to sell.
“Carl has a carpentry background,” Pam said. “He fixes all of the furniture that we find.”
Read the full story in your June 28 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.