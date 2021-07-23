Art creations were all the buzz at LET’S WALK VALLEY CITY this year, which was attended by nearly 600 people. Participants were invited to walk, bike, rollerblade or run the one-mile route that included City Park and the VCSU campus. There were games, fun activities, live music and a variety of healthy food samples offered along the way.
The art displays and projects were a big hit. Stephanie Krueger, an art teacher at Valley City High School encouraged everyone to stop at her booth and help create a Chihuly inspired chandelier with her helpers Emmy Jones, Ayden McPartland and Alexis Wobbema. Dale Chihuly, an internationally known artist based in Seattle creates incredible sculptures out of glass.The materials used to make this LET’S WALK chandelier were not glass, but over 400 recycled water bottles that participants colored then cut into trailing ribbons.
