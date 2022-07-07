The inside of Bridgetown Imprints, a business in Valley City run by Bill Cochran, is packed with drawings inspired by comic books during 60’s and 70’s. As a young boy, Cochran always wanted to draw like the artists of this era and years later Cochran turned his passion into a profession.
“My real interest in drawing came from comic books and there was an artist in the 60’s and 70’s who was amazing, his drawings were the best in comic books and as an artist I wanted to draw like him.” said Cochran.
Sculptures of Abraham Lincoln and Frankenstein’s monster, along with drawings of Cochran’s near and dear ones, public figures, historically relevant things and other pictures inside the building indicates the breadth of his passions, though his main business is far more geared towards the modern era.
“My main job is screen printing, graphic design at Bridgetown Imprints, that we do for a business or how we make our living creating all our own illustration. I don’t use clipart, I draw things, my wife does all the layouts so we are a little different than some other screen printers,” said Cochran.
Cochran was a special education teacher for 12 years but always had artistic things on side. Besides the artwork in his building, he does a lot of graphic design and mural paintings in different parts of the town and some of his famous works includes the very recent Peggy Lee mural, the City Park sign and a lot more.
“There is a big mural of the Abbey Road cover behind the stage in Labor Club and I did that,” said Cochran.
One of his more special works is the sign that stands by the Valley City Skate Park.
“The skater park sign and the skater there, we donated that sign because that guy worked for us raising money for the skate park but when he was 19, he died in a car accident and he never saw it built,” Cochran said. “So we did that and we donated the sign to him, now he is at the state park permanently.”
