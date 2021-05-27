Special to Times-Record
Maybe you’ve noticed...The utility/electrical boxes on Central Avenue have gotten a facelift, thanks to Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center Students Maisie Leick, Olivia Olson and Aurora Ziniel.
Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology teacher Eric Holland taught these girls the art of placement! These magical pieces of artwork incorporate historic photos of the city, colorful flowers and butterflies, and Hi-Liner Blue and White.
See all the photos in your Thursday, May 27th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.