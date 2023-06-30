The area will be filled with fun events in celebration of the upcoming July 4th holiday including:
July 1st:
Hungry Pelican Crossing at Lake Ashtabula fireworks show beginning at dusk along with entertainment by the band, Karma
July 4th:
Sanborn: Parade on Main Street starts at 10:30 a.m. Kids races to follow after parade and fireworks begin at dusk. Karaoke at J&L Bar & Grill by Big Hammer DJ to follow.
Buffalo: Fireworks will began at 10 p.m. in the park, accompanied by music.
Nome: Nome’s 2nd Annual City Wide 4th of July events include: 8:30 a.m. rummage sale; 10 a.m. Nome Schoolhouse opens; 12-2 p.m. kid’s carnival; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. dining room at the Nome Schoolhouse open with food and drinks available. Temporarily closed during the parade; 2 p.m. parade; 4 p.m. Little Miss Liberty & Uncle Sam Kid’s Pageant; 5 p.m. family fun music & dancing; 6 p.m. cornhole tournament; fireworks at dusk.
Fort Ransom: 11 a.m. parade, line-up by school. Flea Market 1-5 p.m., City Park (vendors are free), Rodeo in the Arena at 6 p.m. Prizes for parade floats awarded.
Spiritwood: Aaron Nordstrom Memorial Fireworks Show will begin at dusk.
City of Valley City fireworks ordinance and other reminders
From Scott Magnuson, VCFD Chief
The times allowed to use fireworks in Valley City are as follows:
July 1-3: 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.
July 4th: 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight) and then past midnight on July 5 until 1 a.m.
July 5th: 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.
The sale of fireworks in North Dakota is from June 27 to July 5th. Retail hours in Valley City are limited to 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
You must be 12 years of age to purchase fireworks in Valley City and all of North Dakota.
Bottle rockets are illegal to buy and sell in North Dakota. The use, detonation, or explosion of bottle rockets and roman candles is prohibited in Valley City.
Thousands of injuries occur from fireworks each year, mostly as a results of carelessness. Do not become complacent during your time of entertainment. Things can go bad in a hurry. This can be the best of times and this can be the worst of times. Supervision is critical. Adults must take this responsibility seriously. Be strict on the proper use of fireworks. Alcohol and fireworks are a very dangerous combination. Choose an open space to set off the fireworks. Use a flat, heavy board on level ground with bricks to hold your aerial devices steady.
Additional Safety tips:
- Keep spectators at a safe distance: 40 ft for aerial fireworks.
- Have a bucket of water and a garden hose close by.
- Have eye protection for those setting off the displays.
- Wear clothing that will protect your skin.
- Use a barbecue lighter or a punk to light your fireworks.
- Do not try to light dud fireworks that did not go off.
- Do not alter fireworks, and do not detonate using cans or glass bottles.
- Put all used fireworks in a garbage can and wet down with the water hose.
- Do not put the garbage can in the garage for the night.
Your enjoyment for the 4th can be a good one if you use good safety practices. Please choose to use your fireworks safely.
