The South Central Homeless Coalition 2022 Diaper Drive is happening now! Donations are being collected through May 30, 2022, at City-County Health District. All donations received at this location will be used in Barnes County. Every donation will keep a baby clean, dry, and healthy.
“Small things impact big things. That is why taking part in a diaper drive can have a big impact. All babies deserve clean diapers. Please consider donating to the South Central Homeless Coalition. Every diaper counts,” Brittney Burns, a registered nurse at City-County Health District states.
All children need diapers, which are as essential as food, shelter and clothing. The average monthly supply of diapers costs approximately $80 and there are no federal programs that cover the cost of diapers entirely.
You can help make a difference in a family’s life today. Donating to the diaper drive can help show support for local families and have a positive impact on local diaper need.
Children in low-income families are at greatest risk of suffering the effects of diaper need because many families can’t afford diapers. Babies who stay too long in a soiled diaper are exposed to potential health risks and on average most babies require up to 12 diapers a day for the first two months of life. That is a lot of diapers!
Help show support for the South Central Homeless Coalition and Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone. Diaper need is a hidden consequence of poverty. Please consider donating! For more information about the event, please call City-County Health District at 845-8518.
