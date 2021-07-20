When I first moved to Valley City in 2008, I remember being enthused by one thing in particular in this little town I now lovingly call home. My parents took my brother and I to the museum here in town to see what kind of history our new city had behind it. Since I was no older than 5 at the time, the historical artifacts like war memorabilia, old parlor set ups, and schooling scenes did not captivate my interest. One thing in that space however, absolutely did. I vividly remember mine and my brother’s eyes widening at the sight of the model of the Hi-Line Bridge, built in 1994.
