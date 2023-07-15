LitchvilleCarShow

Litchville will be buzzing with cars, trucks and tractors for their 18th Annual Main Street Car Show on Saturday, July 15th, starting at 8 a.m. (rain or shine). The event is free and open to the public.

Last year’s car show drew more than a hundred participants with a wide variety of unique cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. Any make, any model, any year—all are welcome at the Main Street Car Show in Litchville.

