Litchville will be buzzing with cars, trucks and tractors for their 18th Annual Main Street Car Show on Saturday, July 15th, starting at 8 a.m. (rain or shine). The event is free and open to the public.
Last year’s car show drew more than a hundred participants with a wide variety of unique cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. Any make, any model, any year—all are welcome at the Main Street Car Show in Litchville.
In lieu of entry fee, Main Street Car Show organizers ask that folks bring donation items for the Barnes and LaMoure County Food Pantries.
Suggested items for donation are: Boxed mac & cheese, cereal, crackers, bottled juice, canned - fruit, veggies, tuna or chicken. Pudding & Jell-O, peanut butter, jelly, cake mix and frosting, pancake mix, syrup, soup. Personal items include: Shampoo, toothpaste, bar soap, laundry soap.
Come hungry as the Litchville Fire Department will be serving delicious pancakes from 7-10 a.m. with all proceeds going toward fundraising for Litchville’s 125th Celebration to be held in July of 2025.
For more information, or to enter your vehicle, call 701-490-8633 or 701-320-2059.