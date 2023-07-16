The Litchville Museum is hosting their annual Fundraiser Raffle for 2023 with the following items up for auction: Queen-size quilt hand stitched by Lorna Olson, Hand-crafted oak toys by Dennis Olson, BN mini train • Tractor & trailer • Fire engine & ladder, "Ritzy Rhubarb Cookbook" from The Community Center, Diamond Willow walking stick crafted by Jerry Nelson, Emergency survival kit given by the Hegvik family, Black Onyx Celtic cross & chain given by the Hegvik family, Land of the Free folding knife given by the Hegvik family and 2 - $25 cash prizes.
Winners for the prizes will be drawn at the museum annual meeting and Christmas Open House from 2-4 pm, on Saturday, December 2nd, at the Litchville Community Center.