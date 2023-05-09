Ground Breaking for new school/re-model in Marion

On February 8, 2022, over 400 voters went to the polls in the Litchville-Marion School District to vote on a school bond referendum on a $13-million project to build a new school. Of those ballots cast, 62 percent said yes to the referendum. Now 16 months later, the first shovel full of dirt will be thrown from the site of the future school.

Litchville-Marion School District held a ground-breaking ceremony May 5th on the site, where the new school is to be built, with the hopes of opening in the fall of 2024. “The construction will be starting on May 15th”, Superintendent Tom Nitschke said. “With the demolition of the older part of the school, which was built in 1921, to begin on June 1st. 

