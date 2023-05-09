On February 8, 2022, over 400 voters went to the polls in the Litchville-Marion School District to vote on a school bond referendum on a $13-million project to build a new school. Of those ballots cast, 62 percent said yes to the referendum. Now 16 months later, the first shovel full of dirt will be thrown from the site of the future school.
Litchville-Marion School District held a ground-breaking ceremony May 5th on the site, where the new school is to be built, with the hopes of opening in the fall of 2024. “The construction will be starting on May 15th”, Superintendent Tom Nitschke said. “With the demolition of the older part of the school, which was built in 1921, to begin on June 1st.
Nitschke says today was just a step towards the end goal, a new building. “A huge step, we’re really excited, it’s been a long process. Maybe about three years in the making and here we are. These are exciting times for all of us.”
This new school will be a K-12 school located in Marion, the site of the current high school. The elementary school building is currently located in Litchville. The plan is to combine the two into one building.
Currently, 135 students attend school in the district and the trend sees that increasing over the next two years. So the need for a new school is there, according to Nitschke.
Actual construction of the school is set to begin with the plan to add on to part of the old building. “The plan is to tear down the portion that was built in 1921 and then remodel the portion that was built in ’61,” according to Nitschke. “Then add on a couple of high school classrooms and a middle school and elementary wing.”
Once the new building is completed, the elementary school in Litchville will be closed. “The Litchville building will be closed and everybody will be moved to this sight, all under one roof.” Nitschke continues, “Then that building will be torn down, that was part of the vote and board is going to honor that.”
With nearly two-thirds of the voters saying yes to the referendum, it was not surprising to Nitschke that the vote passed, demonstrating the support of our community and the project he shares. “And in the first shot at it (passing a referendum). That is exciting in the first shot so yeah its a good day in the Litchville-Marion School District and communities.”
Nitschke addressed a large gathering outside of the school with students, the faculty, the school board and members of the two communities. “There was a ton of work put into this project by a lot of people, staff, community members, board members, contractors and here we are today.” He says, “This is such an exciting day for the Litchville-Marion School District. You have cemented your future, you really have.
Litchville-Marion School District is such a powerful School District, when you look at all the great things we do and the community members, community support, the board the staff, the kids and the education we provide is second to none and we have stepped it up by three levels with this project.”
School board president David Holweg Jr. says “This is a momentous occasion here with the start of this project. Thank you to everyone that has been involved, the community group that started it, all the way through from three years ago when we had this idea that we came up with to see it come true is pretty awesome.”
Holweg continues addressing the community members, “By doing this, you show your passion towards education and making sure that the children of this district can have an enhanced and enriched education. This change sets them up for a good future for longevity that may have been uncertain before but now we know that we’re going to be here. There was a slogan a few years ago, high achieving here to stay, so here to stay is where we are at.”
