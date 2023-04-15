Jacob Anderson -NDQHA

Recently featured on the cover of the North Dakota Quarter Horse Association magazine was Fingal local Jacob Anderson. Anderson grew up in Marion on a cattle ranch and attended school in the Litchville-Marion School District, spending most of his life loving horses.

After graduating in 2007, he moved to Oregon where he really started riding and learning the tricks of the trade. Starting as a non-pro, Anderson showed his own horses where he gained exposure and started getting noticed. After learning from the professionals, he began training horses for the National Mountain Horse Competition. A couple years later, he was given the opportunity to work for Trent Pedersen, a AQHA World Champion.

