Recently featured on the cover of the North Dakota Quarter Horse Association magazine was Fingal local Jacob Anderson. Anderson grew up in Marion on a cattle ranch and attended school in the Litchville-Marion School District, spending most of his life loving horses.
After graduating in 2007, he moved to Oregon where he really started riding and learning the tricks of the trade. Starting as a non-pro, Anderson showed his own horses where he gained exposure and started getting noticed. After learning from the professionals, he began training horses for the National Mountain Horse Competition. A couple years later, he was given the opportunity to work for Trent Pedersen, a AQHA World Champion.
Gaining experience working with champion horses, Anderson learned what it took to train future champions. He has worked with horses like Stylish Rasta Man, NRCHA Open Hackamore Champion with earnings $25,000+ and Shoely a Reminic, NRHA Open Futurity with earnings of $20,000+, just to name a few.
Over the next few years, Anderson moved on to gain more knowledge from NRHA Futurity Finalist and AQHA World Show Finalist, John Irish. Unfortunately Anderson suffered a delay in his play and ending up with a broken leg caused from a skiing accident which brought him back home to North Dakota to heal and recuperate.
Anderson is back on his feet and works for Lucky Diamond A Performance Horses where he utilizes a lot of the skills he has learned throughout the years. Located out of Kathryn, ND, Lucky Diamond A Performance Horses is a place where individuals can bring their horses to be trained at a professional or casual riding level.
The Times Record spoke with Anderson about his accolades and knowledge with horses. “The reining and cowhorse training background that I have allows me to get horses broke for almost any discipline, reining, roping, ranch riding, trail, barrel and mounted shooting along with just a good solid family broke horse,” said Anderson. While it typically doesn’t take too long to get a horse broke, Anderson stated that it could take around two years of training typically before a horse is able to hit the show pen. It can be a tough job and while some days can be a struggle, Anderson says he still loves it.
Anderson also has a few achievements under his belt including winning the Black Hills Stock Show reining in 2022. He was also the reserve champion in 2023 as well as 4th in the All Around just to name a couple.
“One of my youth students, Samantha Lyons of Lisbon won the Youth All Around as well as finished 8th in the Year End World Point stands for Youth AQHA Versatility,” said Anderson. Anderson helps instruct those interested in different areas of show horsing and provides private lessons.
If you are interested in learning more Jacob offers personal lessons and is accepting outside horses as well. He can be reached by calling 701-840-8687 or on Facebook on the Lucky Diamond A Performance Horses page.
