The town of Litchville hosted its 17th annual car show this year, bringing a vast and varied collection of cars, trucks, motorbikes and tractors to the main street.
Vehicles were judged by class, with best of class in all four categories, as well as the best build and the mayor’s choice.
This year’s show saw 73 entrants from both North Dakota and Minnesota. The event has grown steadily since its inception year 17 years ago, where the total number of vehicles fell between 20-to-30, and while it’s a lot of work to orchestrate a car show, attendance has grown steadily since the start, with a high point hit in 2020 with 123 individual vehicles entered.
The weather this year -- with capricious rains intermixed with crushing waves of heat -- may have had an impact on attendance.
The organizers of the car show provided the Times-Record the following statement concerning the car show:
“Duane, Todd and Shelly would like to thank everyone who brought an entry over, everyone who came over to support the car show and the pancake benefit and all the sponsors and individuals that helped make the day happen.”
See the winners and read the full story in your July 19 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.