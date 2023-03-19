Lion's Club Organization Logo

It was a staple for years, after the North Dakota Winter Show, the Valley City Lions Club Ham and Beef Supper would be held. Due to COVID-19, it was moved to the Fall of 2020. Now its back where it belongs, a week-and-a-half after the Winter Show.

This year the 41st Annual Lions Club Ham and Beef Supper will be held on Tuesday, March 21st at the Valley City Eagles Club.

