It was a staple for years, after the North Dakota Winter Show, the Valley City Lions Club Ham and Beef Supper would be held. Due to COVID-19, it was moved to the Fall of 2020. Now its back where it belongs, a week-and-a-half after the Winter Show.
This year the 41st Annual Lions Club Ham and Beef Supper will be held on Tuesday, March 21st at the Valley City Eagles Club.
Prices are $15 for adults, $7 for students ages 6-12 and ages 5 and under are free.
The menu will be ham, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, white and wheat buns and of course ice cream! Take out orders are available upon request.
There will also be a meat raffle with ham and bacon as the prizes.
So come hungry to the 41st Annual Valley City Lions Club Ham and Beef Supper to be held Tuesday, March 21st from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.
For tickets contact any Lions Club member.
The Valley City Lions Club meets the second and fourth Monday’s of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. If you are interested in becoming a member, you can contact club president Paul McDonald at pmac566@gmail.com