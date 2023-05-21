Lions Donation

Amber Kooren (left) pictured with Valley City Lions President, Paul McDonald.

Submitted photo

The Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center SkillsUSA will be sending three students to the 59th Annual National CTE Leadership and Skills Competition in Atlanta, Georgia.

 Maddie Maley and Amber Kooren will be competing and Ella Olson will going as a voting delegate, one of only two from the state of North Dakota.

