The Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center SkillsUSA will be sending three students to the 59th Annual National CTE Leadership and Skills Competition in Atlanta, Georgia.
Maddie Maley and Amber Kooren will be competing and Ella Olson will going as a voting delegate, one of only two from the state of North Dakota.
Recently, the Valley City Lion’s Club donated $500 to SkillsUSA to help with the costs for the trip to Atlanta. The VC Lions also donated $500 to Amber Kooren to sponsor her and help with part of the cost of her trip.
Maley is a senior at Valley City High Schools. Kooren is a junior at Maple Valley and is in her first year with SkillsUSA. Olson is a junior at Valley City High School.
Three SVACTC students were elected as state officers for the 2023-2024 school year. Kendra Skramstad, Ella Olson and Corben Golovanoff will find out what offices they will occupy at the State Leadership Conference in Bismarck June 11th through 14th.
The National CTE Leadership and Skills Competition will be held from June 19th to June 23rd. There will be over 15,000 attendees, over 6,500 competitors and 110 competitions.
The Times-Record wants to wish, Maddie, and Amber good luck at the competition. And congratulations to state officers Kendra, Ella and Corben.
