Desperate times call for two things: action and appreciation. Action like staying home and staying safe and appreciation for our world’s essential workers have flooded social media, creating a mostly positive environment during the pandemic. The best thing that we can do while stuck at home is love and support those who are not, and have a better outlook on the world when life returns to normal. To uphold these ideals of support, we must throw some gratitude where it is needed. A person significantly in need of some recognition is Lindsey Solberg Herbel. While her name might not ring any bells, her service is highly appreciated among a specific demographic: North Dakotans who speak using American Sign Language.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, April 21st Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.