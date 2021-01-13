When we see milk from animals in the grocery store, it’s likely from cows, who can produce around 30 quarts per day on average during the milking season. That’s about seven to eight gallons.
An alternative to cow’s milk (which is still superior for cream, butter-making, and cheese-making) is milk from goats.
While most people don’t drink goat’s milk because cow’s milk is much more easily accessible, you can find it in a different aisle in the grocery store: With the soaps! Besides the grocery store, you can also find it at a place called ‘Lightning Oak Acres,’ named such for the old lightning-struck (but still alive) oak tree on their farm, by Valley City.
