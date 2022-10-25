The Valley City Public Library Board issued a statement ahead of its October 20th meeting, citing a policy last-reviewed in 2021 as justification for denying public comment on an all-ages book in their young adult section that shows detailed illustrations of sex acts, instructions on the use of sex toys and more.
“The Valley City Barnes County Public Library is committed to the principles of intellectual freedom and affirms the American Library Association’s Freedom to Read statement and the Library Bill of Rights,” Board President Hilde van Gijssel said, reading from a prepared statement. “As such, materials representing diverse viewpoints on topics, including controversial ones, are actively collected. Selection of an item does not indicate that the Library, its Board or its Staff necessarily agrees with the ideas and viewpoints it presents.”
Citing the expertise of the library’s director and staff, van Gijssel’s statement goes on to say that they “trust their expertise in creating a diverse collection that respects the interests of the community we serve.”
She went on to say that so far eight reconsideration requests have been issued, and the VCPC interim library director has purportedly sent a response. Josh Bartels, interim director for the library, confirmed the response was sent out and the response to the eight requests to reconsider the book was “no”.
“We won’t be taking it out,” Bartels said. “Because it follows the policies and guidelines set forth by our budget development policy and it doesn’t break any of the library bill of rights. It’s fully in compliance of everything. If they disagree we can appeal it and get it towards the board.”
A group of about seven were in attendance to the meeting to speak their concerns on the book; the majority of this group had not put in reconsideration requests, many claiming difficulty in even finding the form, and all expressed dissatisfaction that they were denied comment.
“It seemed to me … that whatever is going to happen has already been decided, before this meeting,” Duane Stahl, one of those who had put in a reconsideration request, said. He noted he has not received a response from the director. “I haven’t heard a thing about it.”
Bartels admitted that a “few” of the written responses had been sent back as undeliverable to the library, and others which may not have been received could be delayed in the mail.
“We are aware that some in our community have an issue with a specific book in our Young Adult collection,” van Gijssel said. “As of today, we have received eight reconsideration requests and the VCBC director has sent a response. So far, we have not received a request for a (public) hearing and one is not scheduled.”
A public hearing is the next step, following an appeal, if the public wishes to press the issue of the book’s shelving. Many of those present at the meeting said they’d had difficulty even finding the reconsideration form.
“This is very much a deterrent,” one woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Times-Record. “We have elderly people in our church, if I have a hard time finding (this form), they’re going to have a hard time … I feel like the town needs to know about this form.”
Miranda Grafing agreed – she had heard about the book online and was disappointed by the board’s attitude.
“It seems like a deterrent to me. It seems like they want to make it as hard as possible for us to speak about this, as the community that lives here,” she said. “I’ve lived in this town my entire life, I’m 26. I should be able to speak about things I feel strongly on and they should be receiving that from the community. A lot of us showed up and wanted to talk about it and they refused to even allow that. They shut it down right away and I think that’s wrong. I think they shut it down because they know there are many people who feel against it and they don’t want us to go against it.”
