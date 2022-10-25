Hilde

The Valley City Public Library Board issued a statement ahead of its October 20th meeting, citing a policy last-reviewed in 2021 as justification for denying public comment on an all-ages book in their young adult section that shows detailed illustrations of sex acts, instructions on the use of sex toys and more.

“The Valley City Barnes County Public Library is committed to the principles of intellectual freedom and affirms the American Library Association’s Freedom to Read statement and the Library Bill of Rights,” Board President Hilde van Gijssel said, reading from a prepared statement. “As such, materials representing diverse viewpoints on topics, including controversial ones, are actively collected. Selection of an item does not indicate that the Library, its Board or its Staff necessarily agrees with the ideas and viewpoints it presents.”

