A sexually-explicit graphic novel has been moved from the Valley City Barnes County Public Library shelves following an inquiry by the Times-Record into its placement among the graphic novels and comic books, in the LGBTQ shelf of the young adults section.

Speaking to both city commissioners and county commissioners, none had been aware of the book – Let’s Talk About It by Erika Moen, artist and author for a semi-autobiographical webcomic called ‘Oh Joy, Sex Toy’ – or its contents, which include graphic illustrations of sex acts, ‘kink’, descriptions of sexting, masturbation and more.

