A sexually-explicit graphic novel has been moved from the Valley City Barnes County Public Library shelves following an inquiry by the Times-Record into its placement among the graphic novels and comic books, in the LGBTQ shelf of the young adults section.
Speaking to both city commissioners and county commissioners, none had been aware of the book – Let’s Talk About It by Erika Moen, artist and author for a semi-autobiographical webcomic called ‘Oh Joy, Sex Toy’ – or its contents, which include graphic illustrations of sex acts, ‘kink’, descriptions of sexting, masturbation and more.
“I’m not into book banning, but I believe that some children shouldn’t see this … this is definitely not what I’d want an 11-year-old to see,” Vicky Lovell, county commissioner, said.
The shelf that the book was kept on was directly next to another shelf of comic books which include titles like ‘Batman’ ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Coraline’.
Dewey Magnuson, city commissioner, also acknowledged he had not heard of the book and was unaware of the content within it, reacting to its forward, which dedicates the book to: “To whoever needs it, whatever your age” (see pictured with jump on page 5), as “disturbing”.
Much of the content of the book is too explicit to be published without considerable edits. Some segments include a scene where graphic sex is depicted, and another character comments ‘That’s not safe for work!’ and, by the bottom of the page, expresses how turned on they are from what they’ve learned in that chapter.
A chapter on sexting depicts two characters of indeterminate age exchanging text message exchanges, with an opening passage stating: “Sending or getting a wanted saucy something from a partner can be the highlight of your day.” This chapter also advises the reader to crop out their face from sent photos and to make use of apps that purport to delete images sent over them after some time.
Another chapter detailing “kinks, fantasies, and porn” includes the following advice:
“A great place to research fantasies and kinks safely is on the internet. There are tons of people and communities out there who share your interests and have all kinds of your advice.”
The book also mentions that “depending on your age and where you found it, porn can also be unethical or illegal to watch, so do your own research! Look up interviews with your fave performers, go to sites they recommend.”
Photos showing these passages have been included as possible.
Hilde van Gjissel, president of the library board, refused to comment on the book specifically when asked, instead saying
“We have an acquisition policy at the library, you can read that. If you have a problem with a book, as a community member, you can file an official complaint. As the president of the board I’m not going to argue with you if a book is there correctly, because that’s not my job to do so.”
“You know what, this is the one comment I’m gonna (make): I have read a lot of books in the library. There’s a lot of books that have very graphic descriptions of sex in them. I have read them. So if we go by that standard, we’d have a lot fewer books. So again, I have not read this book, I have not seen this book, I will not comment specifically on this book.”
None of the city or county commissioners believed the book’s placement was appropriate, but none of them advocated for its absolute removal from the library either.
“I think the book itself is okay, but there’s a place for it,” County Commissioner Bill Carlblom said. “You don’t have it next to the material that it’s listed at…I don’t believe in that, no. So it’s okay for the library. I think most things are like that. But there’s a place for them. That would be my biggest problem – but I knew nothing of it.”
The library’s official collections policy states:
“Decisions to select or retain an item are intended to be based on the merits of each work or information source as it relates to the goals and coverage of the collection. The value of each item is considered in its entirety, not on specific passages or sections of the item itself. Materials are not excluded because of their creators’ origin, background or views, or because they represent an aspect of life, frankness or expression or controversial subject matter. Inclusion of an item does not constitute endorsement of its content. Selection of materials for adults is not constrained by possible exposure to youth. Responsibility for children’s and teen’s use of library collections rests with their parents, guardians or caregivers as to the suitability of materials on controversial or sensitive topics.”
The book has been checked out as of early last week, but remains in the library inventory and catalog. Other books by this author are also available at the library — in the adult non-fiction section. The Times-Record confirmed with Valley City Public Schools that this book is not available in the school library.
The public library board has monthly meetings, which are open to the public. The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
