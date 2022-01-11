A couple of local musicians took the time to host a free-to-attend workshop on writing and performing music, a workshop that was, thanks to the resources of the Barnes County Public Library, broadcast on social media and recorded to video.
“We do workshops like this, we've had author talks, we've had different local authors … they come talk about their book, bring copies,” Sara Nordland, children's librarian, said. “If they ask 'can we put a Facebook live?' we certainly can.”
Nordland introduced the over 90-minute workshop, hosted by Greg Hager and Joe DeMasi, a pair of local musicians who both write and perform their own music. Hager grew up in Valley City and has travelled to Nashville in pursuit of his art. It was there he learned the value of being a musician in a relatively small market.
“Sometimes a small town gives you more opportunities,” Hager said. “You're not drowning in competition, so it gives you time to perform … and perfect stuff.”
