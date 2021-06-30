Let’s Walk Valley City is coming soon! It’s a FREE event on Monday, July 19 from 5 – 8 p.m. Save the date! The event will offer fun activities, live music and delicious food for all ages.
Join the fun on a one-mile route that includes City Park and the VCSU campus. There will be games, activities, live music and delicious food along the way. There will be drawings for prizes including bikes, yard games and tennis shoes!
Check out over 30 booths! Try Tai Chi or learn a dance, play mini golf, hula hoop, listen to live music, play carnival games, and lots more.
