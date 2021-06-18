Special to Times-Record
As it draws ever closer, the community’s excitement for Rally in the Valley 2021 is palpable. This summer, everyone’s looking for ways to get outdoors and have fun, and the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work planning just the occasion to do both. Rally in the Valley kicks off on Saturday, June 19th, in and around Valley City, continuing through Sunday, June 20th. There are events planned that everyone can enjoy. Here’s a taste of what there is to look forward to:
Friday, June 18th - Bridge City Cruisers invite everyone out to "Cruise Central," starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone welcome!
Saturday, June 19th
7-9:30 a.m. – Fly-in/walk-in/drive-in Airport Breakfast at the Barnes County Airport (11641 33rd St. SE, Valley City). Join family and friends to start your morning right with a tasty pancake breakfast at the Barnes County Airport. From there, there will be shuttle rides available to downtown, where the festivities continue throughout the day.
8 a.m. – 39th Annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk at Hi-Line Park. The legacy of Bill Jansen continues to live on in and around Valley City, most prominently through the annual event renamed in his honor. Sponsored by the Valley city Optimist Club, the run/walk was organized by Jansen himself in 1981 and he served as its manager until his passing in 2003. The race was renamed to commemorate Jansen’s life and legacy. A T-Shirt will be provided for all finishers and refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the race. Questions? Email Mike Watterson at vcpackerbacker@gmail.com.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Food and Craft Vendors on Central Avenue. Valley City businesses and individuals will have many options to choose from as you shop Central Avenue during Rally in the Valley. In addition, a wide variety of food vendors ensures you’ll find something you love, no matter your taste!
10 a.m. – Rally in the Valley Parade on Central Avenue. Floats will line up at 9:30 a.m. at the Youth Sports Complex for the annual parade. Grab your lawn chairs and head to Central Avenue to catch all the action as the procession heads south toward Main Street.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Open Jam at the Vault (233 Central Ave. N). This Jam session will feature local artists, and is sponsored by the Vault and the Arts Center. Duck out of the sun for a few minutes to enjoy baked goods and fresh beverages as you take in some live music.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Pie Day at the Valley City Barnes County Public Library (410 Central Ave. N). Mary Ann Anderson, retired beloved children librarian, believes Pie Day was started in the early 1990s as a way of raising money to support the library. Back then, Pie Day was just one way volunteers could use their kitchen skills to raise money. The price has not changed in Pie Day’s more than 30 years of existence: it’s still $5 for a slice of pie, ice cream which in the past Leever’s donated, and coffee or lemonade – but it IS harder to find a good piece of homemade pie! They’ve lost a few helpers over the last few years, so if you’re interested in donating a pie or volunteering for the event, sign up at the library or contact Madeline Luke (701-306-7339). Stop by for some great baking on the lawn of the VCBC Library. All proceeds go to help fund Children’s Library projects.
11 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Bridge City Cruisers Car & Tractor Show on Central Avenue. Begins right after the parade! Vote for your favorite car and turn in your ballots at the Information Tent. At 4 p.m., award winners will be announced.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Games Galore Inflatables at the Rosebud Visitor Center (250 Main St. W). Enjoy bouncing, running, sliding and more at the Rosebud Visitor Center parking lot.
12 p.m. – Memorial Dedication at Valley City Fire Hall (241 3rd Ave. NE). The Valley City Fire Department is all about tradition, and a big part of the department’s past, present and future are volunteers. To honor all of the volunteers who have served their community with the VCFD since its inception in 1895, Fire Chief Scott Magnuson and other current VCFD personnel put their heads together to come up with a memorial. They’ve been working on bringing the idea to fruition for over two years, and the pieces have fallen into place now. The memorial features a firefighter statue, which was bronzed by Delmere McLean, a granite obelisk with 52 names engraved (honorary firefighters who were either voted to be included and/or have served the community for more than 20 years) and a bell with the VCFD logo and a dedication statement atop the granite block. There will be goodies served at the dedication event.
2-4 p.m. – Hippies Gone Silver at Dutton’s Parlour (256 Central Ave. N). Enjoy live music from the talented husband and wife duo who perform 50s 60s & 70s Rock ‘n’ Roll & Country Music. Duane and Mary Lynn grew up listening to all the greats of the early rock and roll music scene and were heavily influenced by them, like Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, The Ventures, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, The Carpenters, Carole King, and many more. Their love of music led them to form a 4-pice band called “Sundance.” The band performed in dance halls, bars and at private parties across Minnesota during the 70s and 80s, during which time they gained experience and had the time of their lives. Today, they share music as Hippies Gone Silver, sharing their music and spreading the love in coffee houses, restaurants, senior living communities, at private parties and house concerts and other venues. Come enjoy their music and good vibes at Dutton’s Parlour during Rally in the Valley!
3:30 p.m. – Duckin’ Down the Sheyenne Rubber Duck Race in City Park (by footbridge). The ever-popular Duckin’ Down the Sheyenne Rubber Duck Race will begin at 3:30 p.m. in City Park near the footbridge. For this year’s Duck Race, Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals has been chosen as the non-profit organization to benefit from ticket sales. Funds raised will go toward the organization’s goal of building a second dog park in Valley City. Tickets are $5 each, and each ticket gives participants 1 rubber duck to float down the Sheyenne River during the race. Chamber Bucks will be awarded to those whose ducks place in the top 8 finishers. Tickets are being sold at Valley Officeworks, Valley City Chamber of Commerce (Rosebud building), the VCSU Bookstore and by local SVFA volunteers.
7-9 p.m. – Bluegrass on the back patio at Brockopp Brewing (114 Main St. E). Enjoy a variety of exceptional beer (or try a frozen seltzer!) and a good-vibes-only atmosphere, along with good people and good music at Brockopp. Evie Andrus and Friends will be performing live bluegrass music during the evening. (if you haven’t seen the back patio at Brockopp Brewing, you HAVE to check it out—trust us!)
9 p.m. – Outdoor Dance at the Labor Club parking lot
Other Weekend
Events:
June 18th-20th – Valley City Saints Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Valley City Saints will be hosting the inaugural Rally in the Valley Classic amateur baseball tournament. The Saints will be joined at the tournament by the Cass County Catfish, Dilworth Raildogs, East Grand Forks Mass, Fargo Mets, Jamestown Hounds, Mayville Red Caps and Velva Effertz Key Ranch. Catch all the games at the Charlie Brown Memorial Field in Valley City.
June 18th-19th –Times-Record’s Citywide Garage Sales run June 18 through 19. Pick up your copy of the June 18th Weekend Edition of the Times-Record so you don’t miss the many garage sales across town this weekend. Let’s get ready to rummage!
June 18th-19th – Valley City Public Schools Class Reunions
June 20th – Dakota Riders Hill Climb South off of I-94 Exit 290 - The climb starts at 10 a.m. sharp with various classes including mini, 150, 250, 450, 650, open, powder and senior. The hill climb is located off I-94, exit 290 (watch or signs). For more information call 701-840-0123.
Get ready for a classic community celebration because Rally is coming soon! Whether you’re into racing rubber ducks down the winding river or would rather admire pristine vehicles at a car show, Rally in the Valley has something for everyone to enjoy.
Keep an eye on your Times-Record, valleycitynd.org and the Valley City Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to stay posted on all the Rally in the Valley happenings!