Mike Wadeson - BCHD pictured with plow

In the movie Independence Day, the character played by Bill Pullman has a line towards the end of the movie, “Gentlemen, lets plow the road.” This winter the people that work for the city, county and state have done more plowing than a farmer during planting season. Those plowed roads help us get from point A to point B safely. For one family, the road was being plowed while they were trying to get from point A to point B. Point A was the emergency room at CHI Mercy Health Hospital in Valley City and point B was the Jamestown Regional Medical Center. To complicate matters, the Interstate was already closed do to heavy snow, blowing and drifting.

Late in the evening on February 22nd, Calahan Burchill, a senior at Valley City High School, was having stomach pains, pains that sent the young man to the emergency room at CHI. “We got to the ER in Valley City,” Casey Burchill, Calahan’s dad remembered. “That is where he was diagnosed.” Calahan had an inflamed appendix and they knew they had to get him to Jamestown Regional Medical Center before it got worse. But the interstate had been closed since 5 p.m. that night. So the call went out to state radio, which in turn got a hold of the North Dakota Department of Transportation in Valley City. After a couple of calls, Matt Maresh reached out to Mike Wadeson and asked if he was willing, and able, to take on the challenge. Mike answered, “absolutely.” Wadeson shares, “Kent Kosse, NDDOT maintenance coordinator, called me and gave me all the details. I set it up with Steve Abrahamson who was driving the ambulance where to meet me and kind of what to watch for, if I hit my brakes - you’re probably gonna want to stop - and we went from there.”

