Fargo, N.D. — Each week during the 2021 legislative session, Prairie Public news director Dave Thompson will host conversations with newsmakers and legislators for a radio and digital series. North Dakota Legislative Review will air every Friday throughout the session at 6:30pm on Prairie Public’s radio network and will be available online anytime.
January 15: Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner (R)
January 22: House Minority Leader Josh Boschee (D)
January 29: House Majority Leader Chet Pollert (R)
February 5: Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman (D)
Prairie Public Broadcasting, headquartered in Fargo, is a non-profit member station of PBS and NPR that provides public television services throughout North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota, southern Manitoba, and parts of Montana and South Dakota; public radio service to North Dakota; and educational and technological services to communities and individuals across its coverage area.
