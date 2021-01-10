ND Capitol Building
Fargo, N.D. — Each week during the 2021 legislative session, Prairie Public news director Dave Thompson will host conversations with newsmakers and legislators for a radio and digital series. North Dakota Legislative Review will air every Friday throughout the session at 6:30pm on Prairie Public’s radio network and will be available online anytime.
 
January 15: Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner (R)
January 22: House Minority Leader Josh Boschee (D)
January 29: House Majority Leader Chet Pollert (R)
February 5: Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman (D)
 
