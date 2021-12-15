For the first time in decades, there will not be a grocery store on South Central in Valley City. Throughout the years, the grocery store has been Red Owl, Don’s Fairway Foods, and Marketplace among others, and is currently Leevers South.
According to Leevers South Manager Ron Volk, the Leevers South location will close permanently on Thursday, December 23rd.
Volk said the store closure came down to not being able to find enough employees. Doug Highland, director of operations at Leevers, said this is the first time Leevers has had to consider such a move.
