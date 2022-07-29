LaValleFlooring

LaValle Flooring, a family-owned business originated in Valley City, has grown in prosperity since they first started in April of 2014. The family’s journey was in little bits, over time, with consistent effort and hard work. 

Currently LaValle Flooring has stores in two other North Dakota cities, Jamestown and Fargo and does online selling to over 48 states. Neither Norberto Rivera Jr., son of the owner, or Matthew Sanchez, manager of the Fargo office, ever imagined LaValle flooring to be this flourished back in 2014.

Recommended for you