LaValle Flooring, a family-owned business originated in Valley City, has grown in prosperity since they first started in April of 2014. The family’s journey was in little bits, over time, with consistent effort and hard work.
Currently LaValle Flooring has stores in two other North Dakota cities, Jamestown and Fargo and does online selling to over 48 states. Neither Norberto Rivera Jr., son of the owner, or Matthew Sanchez, manager of the Fargo office, ever imagined LaValle flooring to be this flourished back in 2014.
“Matt was living with me and my mom in the intersection of 4th Ave. NE and 4th St. NE, It was just meant to be single person owned more like, hey I am an independent contractor, that was what it was meant to be, there were like no material sales, no design work or nothing like that, it was just laminate and hard wooded carpet, maybe some tiles and that’s what was originally meant,” Norberto said.
Adriana Rivera, co-owner of the business, recalls how her husband, Norberto Rivera Sr., came to the world of flooring back in 1997.
“He went to flooring because the construction he used to do was outside, in that case if it’s raining and if there is any other problem, he could not work but flooring was an year around work,” Adriana said. Adding to that, Norberto Rivera Jr shared about how his father sharpened his skills doing flooring work in California.
Read the full story in your July 29-31 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.