BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed portions of multiple highways across the state until further notice. • Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Fargo • Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border • U.S. Highway 52 from Harvey to Jamestown • U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border • North Dakota Highway 13 from Interstate 29 to Wahpeton • North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to Interstate 29
These closures are due to blowing and accumulating snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions.
Conditions are not expected to improve overnight. Motorists are encouraged to stay in place and only travel if absolutely necessary.
Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. Motorists should not use GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways.
Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.
Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.
For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov
BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...Including the cities of Cando, Langdon, Fort Totten, Maddock, Leeds, Minnewaukan, Devils Lake, New Rockford, Lakota, Mcville, Aneta, Tolna, Cooperstown, Valley City, Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland, Edinburg, Adams, and Lankin
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
NO TRAVEL ADVISED BARNES COUNTYPRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel
and for Minnesota at 511mn.org
, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
WEATHER...
Today
Snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain before 8am, then snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after noon. Temperature falling to around 25 by 5pm. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 16. Blustery, with a north northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday
Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Temperature falling to around 15 by 4pm. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday Night
Patchy blowing snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 10. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 3. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -13. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -5. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -18. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near -4. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -13. East southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near -2. Blustery, with a southeast wind 15 to 21 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.