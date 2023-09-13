Welcome to the Times Record's 2023 Best of the Best Awards, a year long celebration of Barnes County businesses.

The TR staff is excited to share our new contest format. The first phase of the contest, NOMINATIONS opens today, Tuesday, August 29. During this phase, readers can nominate all of their favorite Barnes County businesses in various categories and subcategories by scanning the QR code (in the next photo frame) or by visiting https://www.times-online.com/bestof2023/.

