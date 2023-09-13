Welcome to the Times Record's 2023 Best of the Best Awards, a year long celebration of Barnes County businesses.
The TR staff is excited to share our new contest format. The first phase of the contest, NOMINATIONS opens today, Tuesday, August 29. During this phase, readers can nominate all of their favorite Barnes County businesses in various categories and subcategories by scanning the QR code (in the next photo frame) or by visiting https://www.times-online.com/bestof2023/.
The nomination period will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13. Once the nomination period closes, no new nominees will be added to the ballot. So join the fun and brag up your favorite by nominating them today.
The next phase of the contest, VOTING, will open on Thursday, September 14. You can vote once per day in each subcategory so come back often to vote for all of your favorites. Voting continues until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 29.
Winners will be announced in The Times-Record and will be part of the digital directory of Barnes County businesses on times-online.com
The Times-Record asks all to support all of the businesses that make Valley City and all of Barnes County great places to live, work and play.
Please note this contest is only for Barnes County businesses.