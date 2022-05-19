Courtesy of VCSU
Valley City, ND – Valley City State University (VCSU) has selected Larry Brooks as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA). Brooks will begin in June to transition into the role with the current VPAA Dr. Margaret Dahlberg. Dahlberg will retire this summer after 26 years on campus. Dahlberg has had multiple roles at VCSU, including serving as interim President multiple times.
“We are grateful to Dr. Dahlberg for her dedication to VCSU during her time as a faculty member, administrator and interim President,” LaFave said. “Margaret’s leadership, dedication, integrity, and commitment to quality academic programs have benefited generations of students. We wish her the very best in retirement.”
Brooks has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. Most recently he was serving as Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs at Dakota College at Bottineau (DCB).
“Larry brings a heart for partnerships, collaborations and student success that will serve him well in this new position,” VCSU President Alan LaFave said. “Larry also brings decades of experience in higher education and specifically in the North Dakota University System that will benefit our campus greatly. I am confident that his experience and vision will lead Academic Affairs on a continued path of success.”
“I am honored to join the team at VCSU and look forward to being part of an institution with an exceptionally bright future,” Brooks said.
In addition to serving as the Associate Dean at DCB, Brooks was an Assistant Professor of biology. He has been involved with two successful Higher Learning Commission (HLC) accreditation site visits and served three terms on the Bottineau Public School Board and board president of the North Central Area Career and Technology Center.
Brooks has also been recognized for his leadership and service. He received the Phi Theta Kappa Distinguished College Administrator Award (2021), DCB Staff Excellence Award (2019), Bottineau Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award (2018), and DCB Faculty Excellence Award (2012). He earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Zoology (Fisheries and Wildlife option) from North Dakota State University.
The VPAA guides all academic departments on campus. VCSU has more than 65 undergraduate degree programs, three graduate degrees and multiple certificates and extended learning options.
