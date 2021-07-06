The Landon’s Light Foundation held a very special First-Annual event at the Fargo Essentia Health Plaza toward the end of June: Landon’s Night at the Lights. Organized by the foundation, the inspirational event honored Landon and the work that Landon’s Light Foundation is doing to brighten the lives of others in the community and beyond.
Landon’s Night at The Lights featured uplifting messages from guest speakers including Carson Wentz, David Richman and Matt Entz, live music, food trucks and a variety of kids’ activities. Ticket sales for the event benefited Landon’s Light Foundation, which was founded in honor of Landon Solberg.
