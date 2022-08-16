Tim Lamb is seeking your vote this November for the office of Attorney General, and he brings with him a host of experience – from a 20-year military career to a 15-year stint on a school board, Lamb feels confident in his ability to do the job, a job he aims to bring transparency and accountability to.
“I’d always kind of thought of running for a statewide position. I ran for State’s Attorney in Grand Forks, I’ve served on a school board for 15 years, I’m a 20-year Army Veteran. I’m not new at politics,” Lamb said. “I’ve been in politics pretty much since I was a kid, I used to go to the conventions and stuff.”
Lamb has some key issues he wants to address in his race, particularly what he sees as a troubling lack of accountability or transparency when it comes to the current AG’s office.
Some particulars he cited was the handling where a North Dakota reporter this year had their phone seized and confiscated by a member of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations as he attempted to cover a school board meeting.
“He had reported on the school board in Bismarck and so they were on to him, they were trying to figure out where he got his information,” Lamb said. “So (they) got a district judge to sign off on a search warrant … they took his phone, I don’t know what they did with his phone but of course he objected to it. It’s pretty unusual for a reporter to get his phone taken away.”
Lamb claims the BCI member who confiscated the phone was married to a member of the school board, and he believes this was a retaliatory move.
“I said this at the newspaper association, that to me doesn’t sound right. That you have that type of relationship going on,” Lamb said. The school board was getting … retribution on that reporter … That should be investigated and if the judge knew that this BCI guy was married to a school board member … I think the judge would not have signed off on that search warrant. No judge in North Dakota would have signed off had they known.”
Another issue he has with Drew Wrigley’s tenure as AG thus far is the handling of email records. Lamb claims that Wayne Stenjhem’s emails had been deleted after he died in office earlier this year; furthermore, he alleges other members of the office who have been fired by the new leadership have similarly seen their emails wiped out. Furthermore, Lamb wants more scrutiny into the apparent high costs of an office building in Bismarck.
“There was an open records request about this office building down in Bismarck. There’s a $1.8 million add-on to a bid, cost overrun, to have an office building in downtown Bismarck that was being used for the Attorney General’s office,” Lamb said. “But the building itself, it doesn’t even cost $1 million.”
To Lamb, these all add up to a cavalcade of problems facing a very important state office.
“A lack of taking responsibility, a lack of maintaining transparency and open records and then, apparently, this effort to cover things up after the fact by the office that is supposed to be enforcing laws,” Lamb said. “If I’m elected and I can appoint a special investigator and come find out what happened, make a report, make that report available to the public, send it to the governor … so we’d know what’s going on, we can make recommendations.”
Though running under the Democrat tickey, Lamb doesn’t see the AG as a political office and wants to focus the position on enforcing the law, not pushing political goals, even if this means drawing in outside assistance to ensure corruption isn’t taking root in North Dakota.
“We could go to Montana or Minnesota, ask one of their state’s attorneys to come over here, conduct an investigation and determine if any laws were broken,” Lamb suggested.
The election is November 8. Lamb is running against Drew Wrigley, who was appointed by the governor to complete Stenjhem’s term.
