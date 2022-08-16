TimLamb

Tim Lamb is seeking your vote this November for the office of Attorney General, and he brings with him a host of experience – from a 20-year military career to a 15-year stint on a school board, Lamb feels confident in his ability to do the job, a job he aims to bring transparency and accountability to.

“I’d always kind of thought of running for a statewide position. I ran for State’s Attorney in Grand Forks, I’ve served on a school board for 15 years, I’m a 20-year Army Veteran. I’m not new at politics,” Lamb said. “I’ve been in politics pretty much since I was a kid, I used to go to the conventions and stuff.”

