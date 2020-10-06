Out of an abundance of caution the US Army Corps of Engineers has closed the road through Mel Reiman Recreation area due to a failing culvert. This is the road that runs through the camp ground and connects Barnes County 19 with Barnes County 17. Length of closure is unknown. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Persons with questions are asked to call the US Army Corps of Engineers at 701-845-2970.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Urban Couture Adds Quilted Ceiling
- THICKER THAN WATER: Brothers, Fathers/Sons, Husband/Wife Qualify to Compete at Minot’s Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo
- Barnes County 7 Road Closure Notice
- Lake Road Closed Due To Failing Culvert
- They Can’t Stay Home; They Are Essential!
- Hi-Liner Tennis EDC Individuals Tournament Results
- My Bar Celebrating Remodel with Open House
- Student/Vehicle Accident at Jefferson Elementary
Most Popular
Articles
- Student/Vehicle Accident at Jefferson Elementary
- Lake Road Closed Due To Failing Culvert
- My Bar Celebrating Remodel with Open House
- Best of the Best 2020 Winners Announced
- Signs Save Lives: BCHD on Recent Sign Vandalism
- Bond Certificate Purchase Agreement Signed for BC Correctional Facility
- VCPS News From Superintendent and AD
- Johnny Tobler, New Hi-Liner Gymnastic Coach
- Piper’s Petals: Putting Color into Every Day
- VCSU Century Club Hosting Drive-By Fish Fry on Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14