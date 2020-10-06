Lake Road Failing Culvert Graphic
Out of an abundance of caution the US Army Corps of Engineers has closed the road through Mel Reiman Recreation area due to a failing culvert.  This is the road that runs through the camp ground and connects Barnes County 19 with Barnes County 17. Length of closure is unknown.  Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.  Persons with questions are asked to call the US Army Corps of Engineers at 701-845-2970.

