“Ladies of Another View” on BEK News is coming to Valley City to broadcast “My Hometown” to shine a light on the great people, history, businesses, and events that make it so special. And Valley City is SO special that it will be a 2-part special with 10 interviews!
The hour-long “Ladies of Another View” program is a lively forum led by Patti Armstrong and Mary Graner with contributions from a group of show hosts. The show will be taped at the Alley Bean coffee shop on August 11 airing on BEK TV August 18 and 19, 4:30-5:30 PM with repeats the next day at 10 AM.
Read the full story, and see who the ladies will be interviewing, in your Times-Record July 23-25 Weekend edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.