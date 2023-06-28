Valley City offers a wonderful and unique golfing experience with two magnificent courses in our beautiful city.
Bjornson Golf Course, located along the beautiful Sheyenne River, offering golfers a challenging 9-hole course, opened in 1994 and managed by Valley City Parks & Recreation.
The Valley City Town and Country Club can be found in the heart of the valley in the view of the historic Hi-Line Bridge. Established in 1916 with the purpose to promote an interest in outdoor recreation and social and friendly interactions with other members of the community and organization.
Both courses encourage the Valley City community, and visitors, to “take a swing” at golfing.
In fact, the Valley City Town and Country Club (VCTCC) recently promoted a unique event on their regular Wednesday Ladies Day. The “Who Can Hit the Most Trees in 9 Holes” contest invited all lady golfers, novice or seasoned, to compete for this humorous, champion title.
Each week, the ladies have their day on the course beginning inside at Trestles Bar and Grill. Out on the course they offer different and fun ‘Games of the Day’. Those games could be anything.
Nicole Swenson of the VCTCC Ladies Association explains the game of the day concept. “We started this game of the day last year, encouraging new golfers to come check out the club. We wanted to have some fun games along with our more challenging games like the longest drive, the longest putt, closest to the pin. Those games for the more experienced golfers.” Swenson continues, “We wanted to have some of those fun games, for everyone, like hitting the most trees, shortest putt. We have a pink ball game where everybody starts with a pink ball and if you still have it at the end of the round, you get put in for a drawing.”
So who captured the title of “Champion Tree Hitter” you ask? The winner was none other than Nicole Swenson herself. “I won, I did, I hit a solid six trees,” Swenson said. But a third of that came with one swing of the club. “I hit two trees with one shot, and that is what put me over the edge (to win). I hit a chip shot on one and it hit two trees and it went on to the green.” For the record, she one putted for the bogey.
Ladies Day at VCTCC is designed for all lady golfers of all different type of skill levels and you do not have to be a member of the Country Club or the Ladies Association to be a part of a Ladies Day.
One of the main ideas behind ladies day is to get women of all skill levels to come out to the Country Club. “A big comment that I hear is, ‘I’m not good, I can’t golf,” Tara Glandt of the Ladies Golf Association said. “We don’t care about your skill level, we want more ladies to come out. We would love to have our course full. I know people work, I understand that, a lot of us go at 2. We usually make the turn at about 4.” Glandt adds, “It would be so much fun if you want to come out after work, even if you don’t golf. Hang out and have supper. We have fun, we really don’t care what your ability is, we really don’t.”
Today (Wednesday, June 28th) the CC is hosting a Ladies 4-person Scramble. Glandt is very pleased with the response that they have received for the scramble. “We have 18 teams, we are thinking we might have a couple of walk-ins so 18 or 19 teams, hopefully a few more. That is a full course.”
Glandt adds, “A lot of businesses around town have been very generous in donating wonderful door prizes for the scramble. We really appreciate the support from the community.”
According to Glandt, along with the ladies getting out, enjoying the day, playing some golf and winning some prizes, the Country Club will also benefit from the activities of the day. “The money that we raise we actually put back into the Country Club.” Glandt continues, “We try to make improvements and try to do things to help the Country Club continue to be successful.”
So are you thinking you might like to try your hand at golf? Good for you, get out there, give it a try while enjoying nature and some good old fashioned exercise.
Let’s golf! Valley City Town and Country Club, 701-845-4626 or visit https://vctcc.com/. Bjornson Golf Course, 701-845-5452 or visit https://www.vcparks.com/bjornson-golf-course for more information.
