As Jack-o’-Lanterns and skeletons come off porches and front lawns, we head into the season of hot chocolate, apple cider, homemade cookies and festive lights. Valley City has a great way to help people near and far jump start the holiday season on the right foot, in a cozy and fun hometown way.
On November 6th & 7th, Valley City Chamber of Commerce’s Ladies’ Day will have something to offer everyone who ventures to explore the area. In true small-town style, businesses around the city will play host to special music, drawings, discounts and so much more with that warm Valley City hospitality.
