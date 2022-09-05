Labor Day Colorized Drawing

In the late 1800s, the second part of the Industrial Revolution was at its peak in the United States. Rapidly evolving innovations in manufacturing and technological systems created explosive growth in urban areas. Large-scale iron and steel production fed the ever-expanding railroad networks, telegraph lines began connecting previously isolated rural areas, and the country’s prosperity grew. But it came at a cost.

The average American worker at that time had to work 12-hour days, 7 days a week to manage a basic living. The wealthy business owners were much more concerned with increasing their profits than with their workers’ wages, hours and safety. As industries rapidly grew, laborers were left toiling in hazardous working conditions, underpaid and overworked. Companies even hired children as young as 5 years old to work, paying them even less than their adult counterparts.

