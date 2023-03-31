In sports terms, it is like getting named first team All-State for band. Valley City High School senior Casey Kruger was picked to play in the orchestra this past weekend at the North Dakota All State Band/Choir/Orchestra Festival that was held in conjunction with the North Dakota Music Educators Association Convention is Bismarck.
Rebecca Elliott, VCHS junior and senior high band director says, “a full orchestra is with strings and one instrumentalist per part. So one flute one, one flute two, one clarinet one, one clarinet two, one per part. So he was all by himself on his horn 4 part.”
Students did auditions in January and Elliott says she is not sure how they are selected to be in the orchestra, but she adds “you have to be way up there in your audition to earn a spot in the orchestra because it is so soloistic and individually expected to play the part by yourself. So it is a major achievement and honor.” Elliott adds, “He (Casey) totally deserved this and I’m so excited for him.”
The performances at the convention is a showcase of the top instrumentalist and vocalist in the state and the music teachers that attend the conference get to see the performance. Being able to perform with the orchestra in this setting, according to Elliott is “pretty fantastic.”
For Kruger, things will be moving fast in April as well. On April 1st, he along with the rest of the Valley City Speech Team, will be competing in the EDC Championships then on April 15th he will be competing at the State Class A Speech Tournament in Jamestown in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Towards the end of the month, Kruger will be in Indianapolis for the National American Legion Oratorical Contest which will be held April 21w-23.