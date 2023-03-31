Casey Kruger

In sports terms, it is like getting named first team All-State for band. Valley City High School senior Casey Kruger was picked to play in the orchestra this past weekend at the North Dakota All State Band/Choir/Orchestra Festival that was held in conjunction with the North Dakota Music Educators Association Convention is Bismarck.

Rebecca Elliott, VCHS junior and senior high band director says, “a full orchestra is with strings and one instrumentalist per part. So one flute one, one flute two, one clarinet one, one clarinet two, one per part. So he was all by himself on his horn 4 part.”

