The 2023 season continues with a familiar name to many on Wednesday, June 28 at 7:15 p.m. “Kroshus & Krew” from Wahpeton will be returning to the City Park Bandshell.
Each year “Kroshus & Krew” performs a popular blend of tunes from the 40’s to the present. Tilford Kroshus, leader of the four member group of former students, is a retired college music professor and music consultant from Wahpeton, North Dakota. Kroshus is a showroom phenomenon. He won’t hesitate to lead a parade through the ballroom to get things cranked up.
The other professional members of this music and comedy routine provide complimentary blends of a variety of talent. The members perform on the keyboard, drum set, bass guitar, lead guitar, trombone and all are included in vocal selections.
Bring your family and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell. Due to inclement weather, the program will relocate to the VCSU Center for the Arts Performance Hall on the VCSU campus.
Music in the Park is sponsored by the, Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, First Community Credit Union, Grotberg Electric, Moore Engineering, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB, Eagles Aerie 2192, Valley City Parks & Recreation and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743, or email: dksommerfeld@hotmail.com