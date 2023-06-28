Kroshus & Krew - Music in the park

The 2023 season continues with a familiar name to many on Wednesday, June 28 at 7:15 p.m.   “Kroshus & Krew” from Wahpeton will be returning to the City Park Bandshell.

Each year “Kroshus & Krew” performs a popular blend of tunes from the 40’s to the present.  Tilford Kroshus, leader of the four member group of former students, is a retired college music professor and music consultant from Wahpeton, North Dakota.  Kroshus is a showroom phenomenon.  He won’t hesitate to lead a parade through the ballroom to get things cranked up.  

