Koltyn Grebel - wrestling in Virginia

Valley City’s Koltyn Grebel competed in the 2023 NHSCA High School Folkstyle National Tournament held in Virginia Beach, Virginia. For the tournament, Grebel had a 3-2 record and did not place.

His first match, in the round of 64 he  pinned Fernando Teniente of Lenior, North Carolina. Grebel was leading 10-0 when he pinned Teniente with 1:28 remaining in the second period. Teniente finished fourth in Class 2A at 113 in North Carolina, He had a 44-12 record for the season.

