Valley City’s Koltyn Grebel competed in the 2023 NHSCA High School Folkstyle National Tournament held in Virginia Beach, Virginia. For the tournament, Grebel had a 3-2 record and did not place.
His first match, in the round of 64 he pinned Fernando Teniente of Lenior, North Carolina. Grebel was leading 10-0 when he pinned Teniente with 1:28 remaining in the second period. Teniente finished fourth in Class 2A at 113 in North Carolina, He had a 44-12 record for the season.
In the round of 32, Grebel faced Caleb McElroy of Bakersfield, California. McElroy was ranked 13th in California at 113. Grebel lost to McElroy 3-1 in sudden victory. Grebel got an escape two seconds into the third period to take a 1-0 lead. Neither wrestler would gain control the rest of the match. Then, with one second left, Grebel was called for his second stalling, awarding McElroy one point to tie the bout up at 1. McEloy then got a takedown early in the overtime to win 3-1.
In the consolation round, Grebel came back and picked up two wins. He defeated Damarcus Powe of Alabama 3-1 in the consolation round of 32. Grebel would get a takedown 30 seconds into the match for the 2-0 lead. Powe got an escape late in the first period to make it 2-1. Grebel; escaped 20 seconds into the second period to make it 3-1. Neither wrestlers would gain control in the final period so Grebel moved on.
In the consolation round of 16, Grebel faced Mason Mangialino of Port Jefferson Station, New York. After a scoreless first period Grebel was able to get Mangialino on his back with 45 seconds remaining in the second period and received three nearfall points to take a 3-0 lead. Grebel got a reversal twelve seconds into the third period to take a 5-0 lead. But in the process of taking Mangialino to the mat, his ankle bent awkwardly. When they stopped the match, Grebel grabbed his left ankle. After an injury timeout, they restarted. Mangialino got a reversal on Grebel to cut the lead to 5-2 but, despite Grebel on obvious pain, Mangialino could not get the better of him and Grebel won 5-2.
After the match, it was determined that Grebel had a high ankle sprain and he would have to medical forfeit his next match, ending his tournament. Grebel was 3-2 for the weekend, 3-1 in matches he wrestled, and did not place.
