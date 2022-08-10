BISMARCK, N.D. – Today, the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Executive Director Chris Jones thanked Medical Services Executive Director Caprice Knapp for her service to the state after she notified him of her intention to resign her position effective Oct. 3, 2022.
“Caprice brought policy expertise and a fresh vision to North Dakota’s Medicaid program that focused on improving Medicaid members’ health and well-being, prioritizing quality and delivering more cost-effective services,” Jones said. “We are very grateful for her leadership and wish her every success in the future.”
As the Medical Services Executive Director, Knapp led several significant policy initiatives on reforming the nursing home payment system, introducing the concept of paying for quality and not volume, modernizing the Medicaid IT payment system, and adding a package of Medicaid services to address social needs such as food, housing and employment. Operationally, she made key improvements in the provider enrollment and billing processes, utilization management and eligibility policy.
“I am going to miss my hardworking and dedicated colleagues in the Medical Services Division and partners, including members of the Medicaid Medical Advisory Committee, who are committed to improving both the health outcomes of Medicaid members and the citizen experience of individuals interacting with the Medicaid program,” Knapp said. “I am most proud of leading our team’s successful efforts to extend postpartum care for North Dakota mothers covered by Medicaid from 60 days to 365 days and creating a quality unit in the division.”
Knapp was appointed Medical Services Director in July 2019. She previously served in Medicaid policy leadership roles in Colorado Medicaid, Molina Healthcare, and researched and helped draft health-related bills for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee.
She will be returning to the private sector to work with states on improving their Medicaid programs.
Krista Fremming, assistant director of medical services, will serve as interim director while a search is conducted for a new North Dakota medical services executive director.