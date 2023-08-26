By Paul McDonald
TR News/Sports
It has not been a wet summer, but we have had our share of rain. And when the rains do come, it makes for rough going for construction workers, road construction workers more specifically because they are digging into concrete, asphalt and dirt.
As we are all aware, the road construction season has been going full bore most of the summer and since the rains, for the most part have kept away, the weather has slowed things just a bit. Chad Peterson, City Engineer for Valley City says, “Right now we are reasonably on schedule. I would say we are probably a little behind schedule, as it is tough to really put a timeline on that. We are still about six-plus weeks from what our planned completion date or what was estimated. We need to make up some ground, so I would say we are just a little bit behind schedule.”
Peterson says early October is when they have their sights set on completing this phase of the project. “Right now the target date and completion date for the work planned for 2023 is October 7th.”
Another factor when doing road construction is unforeseen obstacles underground, once the roads have been tore up, and the workers get into the dirt. But Peterson says nothing they did not expect has occurred, thus far. One interesting thing that did pop up, they were kind of expecting. “We didn’t actually find anything really unforeseen. However, we did come across part of the old trolley track, that ran down 4th street NE and went over to Central Avenue, at the intersection of 4th street NW.” Peterson says that they knew the tracks existed and had planned beforehand that the crews might encounter them so that was in the contract from the beginning. All in all, he said there was not much of a section to deal with. “There was only like 50 feet of track that we found there. Either way some interesting stuff that you find but nothing out of the ordinary otherwise.”
Peterson explains what is in the works for next year. “Under the same contract, our contractors are slated to reconstruct third street northeast from Central Avenue over to third avenue northeast past City Hall to the fire hall. And then third avenue northeast from the intersection of third street south to second street will also be reconstructed right in front of the fire station.” Peterson continues, “There will be another three blocks of reconstruction that will be part of this project as phase two of the reconstruction.”
With any kind of construction, people are asked to make changes in their normal routines of traveling about the city. “We appreciate the communities patience with the project. It’s August and we know and understand the inconvenience that projects like this have to businesses, and the public getting to the downtown area. We are happy to report that things have been going pretty well, we have not seen any major issues from the safety standpoint with the public entering the construction zone.”
--
Peterson also shared with the Times-Record that the construction on Main Street, to install an additional storm sewer outlet to the river to increase capacity for the gravity storm sewer system is also going well and is ahead of schedule. This work is anticipated to be completed in approximately two weeks.
The Times-Record thanks the crews for all their hard work and as a business that is ‘in the thick of it directly’- referencing the construction, we encourage all to try and remember that North Dakota provides a very small window of time to complete projects such as this. Please join us in being patient, allowing these workers to do their jobs as it is North Dakota construction season!
Be sure and pick up your August 25-27 Times-Record weekend edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.