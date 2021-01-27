Michael Kjelland, a Valley City, ND resident and Assistant Professor at Mayville State University, has been awarded a 2020 North Dakota Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (ND EPSCoR) grant, under the ND-ACES CCBSE Emerging Area/Seed Awards.
The project category that Dr. Kjelland's research falls under is the New Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing of Biomaterials. Two other grant awards in different categories went to professors at UNO and NDSU.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, January 27th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.