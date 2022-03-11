A lot has changed over the past 100 years – the price of gas, the cost of a home, the average annual income and the actual value of money itself – but one thing which has endured the test of time has been the Valley City Kiwanis Club, which celebrated its 100th anniversary on Wednesday.
Howard Langemo is the oldest serving member of the Kiwanis Club. A former president of the organization, he has seen the changes and lived the storied history of the Club.
“I’ve served as president, I’ve served as lieutenant governor, which is a little step up…this is just a small part of it, this is worldwide,” Langemo said.
He espoused a little on the virtues and benefits of being a part of Kiwanis.
“It’s a leadership experience, you have a chance to go through that. Being kept informed in what’s going on in the community, the fellowship that you get, (those are all reasons to take part.)”
Langemo joined Kiwanis in 1949.
