Jennifer Redfearn, Jefferson Elementary School Music Specialist shares with VCPS family, friends and community....
I am excited to share with you our Kindergarten Program, “Getting’ Down with Mama Goose.” I am proud of these kindergarteners for their work on learning these songs. Please congratulate your child on a job well done! I am hoping next year will be a “normal” year and we can have a program in the gym with an audience.
https://nodak-my.sharepoint.com/:v:/g/personal/jennifer_redfearn_k12_nd_us1/ESYXUaBIgMVFpx1VQqxBJzUBlSIUHwbJHXIKXu2ie7D8Gg